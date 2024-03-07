BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. BrainsWay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $6.18 on Thursday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

