Brett G. Taylor Sells 22,327 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 22,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $350,087.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 402,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after buying an additional 709,547 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 26,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,033,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

