Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.13 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.67% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

