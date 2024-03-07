Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.13 on Monday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.09.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 64.91% and a negative net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.