Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.34 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Broadwind Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

