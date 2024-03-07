Brokerages Set Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target at $106.29

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.01 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $102.89 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 58,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

