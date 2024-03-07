Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Target Price at $19.22

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.78 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

