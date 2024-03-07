Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Decreased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,115 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $70,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

BRO stock opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

