Buckle (BKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.23. Buckle has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $48.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 230,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKE. UBS Group lowered shares of Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

