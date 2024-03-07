Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.2 %

KNX stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.79. 229,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,840. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.