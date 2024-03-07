Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 67.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.99. 660,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,977 shares of company stock worth $785,313. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

See Also

