Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Phreesia worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Phreesia by 160.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Phreesia by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,184 shares of company stock worth $251,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 84,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

