Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $116,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 447,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,002.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,139,073 shares of company stock worth $323,790,012 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

