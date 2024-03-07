Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 414.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,386 shares during the period. Alight accounts for 1.6% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alight worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

