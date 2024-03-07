Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. International Money Express accounts for 2.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of International Money Express worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Money Express by 989.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 223,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

IMXI stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 32,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,648. The stock has a market cap of $706.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $28.24.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

