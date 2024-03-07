Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 3.2% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 34,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,135. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on THS. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

