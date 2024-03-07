Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 41,032 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,939. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.20%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

