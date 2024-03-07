Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.6-10.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.52 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $205.89 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $219.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $209.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,672,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,173,000 after buying an additional 125,082 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

