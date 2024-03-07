Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.600 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.13.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.05. 1,069,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $227.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.