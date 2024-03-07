C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101,301 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $55,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 394,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 309,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 439,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 519,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.11 and a twelve month high of $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

