Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $475.00 and last traded at $472.05. 29,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 79,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $643.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

