Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 143345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $643,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,634 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,419,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,078,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,593 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

