Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.73

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 140269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

