Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.35

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 50260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF



The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

