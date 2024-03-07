Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,386 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13,576.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,827,000 after buying an additional 523,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.67.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $360.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $360.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.20.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

