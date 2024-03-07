CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CECO opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

