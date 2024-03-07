Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 884.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.05. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $269.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

