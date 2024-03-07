Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,688.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,502.17 and a 52 week high of $2,733.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,455.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,174.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

