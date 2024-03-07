ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

CDXC opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 461,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.