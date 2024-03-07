Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.00% of Cintas worth $488,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $625.80 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

