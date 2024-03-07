Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Clarus has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $213.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 2.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

