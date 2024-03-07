CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.35 Per Share

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.20) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.63. The stock has a market cap of £375.16 million, a PE ratio of -184.51 and a beta of 0.96. CLS has a 1 year low of GBX 83.30 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.39 ($1.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.45) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, February 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

