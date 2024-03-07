CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $100,103.64 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $100,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

