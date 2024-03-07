Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CVLY

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.55. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. Analysts predict that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 143,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.