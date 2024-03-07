Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $313.72 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.