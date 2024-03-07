Comparing Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) & Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -43.59 Daqo New Energy $2.31 billion 0.81 $421.16 million $5.41 4.50

Analyst Ratings

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soitec and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 1 4 0 2.50 Daqo New Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $38.57, suggesting a potential upside of 58.58%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Soitec.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy 18.24% 6.42% 5.57%

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Soitec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

