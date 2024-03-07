ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,172,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $260,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $13,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

