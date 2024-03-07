Contrasting NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59 POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NXP Semiconductors and POET Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus target price of $237.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.47%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.85 $2.80 billion $10.71 23.46 POET Technologies $550,000.00 118.69 -$21.04 million ($0.55) -2.47

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63% POET Technologies -2,526.04% -184.98% -147.49%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About POET Technologies

(Get Free Report)

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

