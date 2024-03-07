ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.67 ($3.83).
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
About ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
