ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) PT Raised to GBX 310 at Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 301.67 ($3.83).

CTEC traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273.60 ($3.47). 6,424,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,145. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.10 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276.60 ($3.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 229.22. The stock has a market cap of £5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,093.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

