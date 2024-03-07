Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 375.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,456 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 506,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,504,041. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

