Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $283.64 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Coq Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coq Inu has a market cap of $283.64 million and $58.90 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000398 USD and is up 10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $78,278,523.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

