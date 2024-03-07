Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Galiano Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Further Reading

