Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

