Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High at $129.04

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.04 and last traded at $128.96, with a volume of 18501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Crane Stock Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,567,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,048 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crane by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,410,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

