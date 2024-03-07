Craneware (LON:CRW) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($29.19) to GBX 2,600 ($33.00) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,070 ($26.27) on Monday. Craneware has a 52 week low of GBX 1,060 ($13.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,200 ($27.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,999.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,725.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £731.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,857.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Craneware Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 13 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,809.52%.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

