Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 85,377 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $218,201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,052,000 after buying an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.52 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200 day moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.