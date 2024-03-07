Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RARE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 19,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 152.9% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,787,000 after buying an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $201,922.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,270 shares of company stock valued at $444,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 369.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

