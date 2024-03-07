Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 3,088.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 187,571 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

