Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after buying an additional 42,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $824,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,017,464.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

