Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

