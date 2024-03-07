Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $858.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

