Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $858.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF
The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.